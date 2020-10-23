1/1
Siva Balakrishnan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Siva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Siva Balakrishnan of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at home in Los Angeles on Monday October 19, 2020. He practiced medicine in the Hampton Roads Area for over 40 years. Not only did he touch countless patients' lives with his dedicated patient care, but he was also committed to the education and training of medical students & residents at the Eastern Virginia Medical School during his tenure as an Associate Professor for 11 years and thereafter through his medical career. In addition to this, he founded the Healthy Heart Program to promote community awareness and patient education about cardiovascular disease and healthy lifestyles. Dr. Balakrishnan is survived by his wife of 42 years Dr. Mangala Balakrishnan and daughter Dr. S. Asha Balakrishnan, brother Dr. S. Manickavasagar, and sisters Thilagam Ganeson, Yogeswary Rajendram, and Saaratha Sooriyakumar, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 11 am PST. A small number of people will be present at the socially distanced service and a Zoom broadcast will be arranged and available to all family and friends who would like to pay their respects from afar. For details regarding the service as well as the opportunity to pay tribute to Dr. Balakrishnan, please visit the memorial website: siva-balakrishnan.forevermissed.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved