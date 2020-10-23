Dr. Siva Balakrishnan of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at home in Los Angeles on Monday October 19, 2020. He practiced medicine in the Hampton Roads Area for over 40 years. Not only did he touch countless patients' lives with his dedicated patient care, but he was also committed to the education and training of medical students & residents at the Eastern Virginia Medical School during his tenure as an Associate Professor for 11 years and thereafter through his medical career. In addition to this, he founded the Healthy Heart Program to promote community awareness and patient education about cardiovascular disease and healthy lifestyles. Dr. Balakrishnan is survived by his wife of 42 years Dr. Mangala Balakrishnan and daughter Dr. S. Asha Balakrishnan, brother Dr. S. Manickavasagar, and sisters Thilagam Ganeson, Yogeswary Rajendram, and Saaratha Sooriyakumar, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 11 am PST. A small number of people will be present at the socially distanced service and a Zoom broadcast will be arranged and available to all family and friends who would like to pay their respects from afar. For details regarding the service as well as the opportunity to pay tribute to Dr. Balakrishnan, please visit the memorial website: siva-balakrishnan.forevermissed.com
