Skylar Patricia McNeill departed her Earthly life on October 2nd 2019, while in the arms of her loving family. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, father, two brothers, three grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and too many friends to count. Skylar was born March 27th, 1992 at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. Skylar was raised in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach. She attended the Governor's School for the Arts for theater and she graduated from Kellam High School. Skylar enjoyed and eclectic variety of music and old movies, she also loved writing, and all of the Arts. She loved animals, especially her horse Chase. Skylar participated in several mission trips to help the underprivileged. Skylar also danced with the Moscow ballet on several occasions in the Nutcracker Christmas performances, but above all, she enjoyed her time with friends and family. Skylar was relentless as a loyal friend, she was an immensely loved sister and daughter who brought her rare brand of humor to all situations. Skylar will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity to know her, but all that knew her should celebrate in the knowledge that her spirit is now untethered by its Earthly limitations, and is free to soar through the heavens as she dances with angels. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8th at 2:00 p.m. at the Sandbridge Methodist Community Chapel (3041 Sandpiper Road, Virginia Beach). Because of Skylar's passion for helping the homeless and her love of all animals, the family's desire is that you donate to the SPCA or the Judeo Outreach Center in Skylar's name. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019