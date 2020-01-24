|
|
Sonia Gregory, 93, of Virginia Beach passed away to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020. Sonia was born September 3, 1926 in Tacoma, Virginia. Sonia lived a long and full life and was blessed to be cared for by her surviving, devoted husband Kenneth Gregory and caring family as she aged.
Sonia was honored to be a member of the Church of the Holy Family Catholic Church. Sonia loved fashion, dancing, music, traveling, playing dress up with her granddaughters, and was active in the Khedive Shrine wives club during her more active years.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, Sonia is also survived by her four children Joyce Gollogly, Barbara Ottaway, Mike Tavares and Kenny Gregory as well as eleven beloved grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel from 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, at The Church of the Holy Family, 1297 Great Neck Rd. in Virginia Beach, at 2 p.m. with a reception following.
Burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Khedive Transportation Fund, 645 Woodlake Dr. Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 24, 2020