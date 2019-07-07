Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethany Baptist Church
2587 Campostella Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23324
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonya Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonya Goodman Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonya Goodman Young Obituary
Sonya Goodman Young, 52 of Chesapeake, Virginia, was granted her angel wings on July 3, 2019. She courageously battled cancer for ten years. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Metropolitan Funeral Service, Norfolk, VA. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Virginia. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to a scholarship fund for Maya Young at Wells Fargo Bank, 900 Frederick Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23707.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.