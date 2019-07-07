|
Sonya Goodman Young, 52 of Chesapeake, Virginia, was granted her angel wings on July 3, 2019. She courageously battled cancer for ten years. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Metropolitan Funeral Service, Norfolk, VA. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Virginia. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to a scholarship fund for Maya Young at Wells Fargo Bank, 900 Frederick Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23707.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019