Sophie Anne Norton, 94, died May 2, 2019. Born in St. Clairsville, OH, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Prokop and Stephanie Mizera Prokop. Mrs. Norton graduated from St. Clairsville High School and later attended Elliott Business School in Wheeling, WV. She retired from Tidewater Community College in 1990. She volunteered in several ministries at Church of the Resurrection, where she was an active member for many years. More recently she attended Catholic Church of Saint Stephen Martyr. She was the widow of Edward H. Norton, her husband of 60 years. She is survived by their three daughters, Stephanie Peccia (Donald- deceased) of Virginia Beach, VA, Susan Norton of Chesapeake, VA, Elizabeth McDonald (Wayne) of Kenbridge, VA; four granddaughters, Stephanie Shedd (Bradley) of Virginia Beach, VA, Casie Becerra (Froylan) of Vacaville, CA, Marie Peccia of Columbus, OH, and Abbie McDonald of Victoria, VA; and two great-grandsons, Anthony and Ryan Becerra of Vacaville, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Catholic Church of Saint Stephen Martyr, 1544 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maryview Medical Center Foundation, 3636 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23707. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.Additionally, the family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the medical staff and personnel of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for the loving care they provided Mrs. Norton in the final days of her life. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019