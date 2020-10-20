Sophie B. Allen, age 90, of Chesapeake, VA, peacefully passed away at Beth Sholom Village Nursing Home on Thursday, October 01, 2020. Born in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, Sophie worked in the medical field most of her life as a Registered Nurse. Sophie's last nursing position was with the Veterans Administration and retired when she turned 70. Sophie's husband, Clarence E. Allen preceded her in death (Master Chief Hospital Corpsman USN Ret.) passing in 1997. Sophie is survived by her two son's Glenn Allen of Chesapeake, VA and Bruce Allen of Fairhope, AL (Grandchildren Sydney & Parker).



As per her final directions there will be no memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store