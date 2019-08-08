|
|
Sorota Griffin Johnson of Chesapeake, VA went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2019. She was born Jan. 9, 1948, to the late William S. and Emily L. Griffin, Sr. of Norfolk, VA.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories her son Ivory Griffin his wife Jaclyn, sister Regenia Ducharme, two grandchildren, Sharae Kim and Dominique Times.
The funeral will be conducted, 11:00 am, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 E. Berkley Avenue in Norfolk ,VA. Rev. Bobby Bowser Officiating. The family will receive friends between 6-8 pm on Thurs. Aug. 8, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Services, Berkley Ave.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 8, 2019