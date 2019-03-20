Spencer Boone left this life too soon on March 7, 2019. He was born in Richmond, Va., on May 2, 1967, but lived most of his life in the Hampton Roads area. As a young boy, he was intrigued by the Va. Beach gifted and talented program in its initial stages and graduated with honors from Cox High School.Spencer received his undergraduate and Masters degrees as well as a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Counseling from Old Dominion University. He worked over 20 years as a Licensed Professional Counselor in the mental health profession and often said â€œall I want to do is help peopleâ€.He loved shelties and always had one (or two and even three once) from childhood until last year when Jackson died. He was always interested in the Redskins, large fish tanks, and music (starting as a young boy with Neil Diamond concerts).Spencer was predeceased by his father, Dr. Roy Boone, who inspired a love for and desire to play all sports. It didnâ€™t matter that he was usually the smallest on the field, he was described recently by a buddy as always being competitive. With getting older came the realization that the body had limitations and he turned to golf and pool. He had tried to recruit high school buddies to form a baseball team but responses were less than eager at 51 years of age. He was also predeceased by his step-father, Graham Field, and a special Aunt, Aline Tighe, who loved him like a son.Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Jennifer Boone; mother, Marilyn Field; sister, Kelly Dillion and her children Brandy, Jacob and Marshall; and his three adorable young children, Jaden Spencer, Jace Christian and Lindsey Aline Boone who will grow up knowing their Daddy loved them dearly.Also, uncles Randy and Terry Guill (who was always available for a spiritual conversation), in-laws (Latta), step-sister (Karen), step-mother (Pattie), cousins and even great nephews and nieces.Spencerâ€™s personality was a variation of dry sense of humor, remarkable memory, analytical mind, competitive spirit yet concern for the underdog, intolerance of injustice, written poetry, the desire to write a book (draft already begun), and a strong faith in God.The family will be receiving friends for one hour on Saturday, March 23rd beginning at 4:00 pm with memorial service following at 5:00 at Freedom Fellowship Church, 836 Recency Drive in Virginia Beach. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the local mental health office at NAMI, 291 Independence Blvd. #542, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or www.namivirginiabeach.org. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary