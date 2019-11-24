The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Stacy Ingrid Fraser, 61, of Virginia Beach passed Friday, November 22. Born in Jacksonville, NC Stacy lived in Pittsburgh before moving to Virginia Beach in 1984. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, Edinboro with a degree in Elementary Education and went on to teach in the Virginia Beach Public School system for over 30 years. Stacy loved traveling, baking (in the sun), going to Disney, relaxing and reading at the pool. She was close to her family and her son was her pride and joy. She spent time with friends and never missed an opportunity to laugh. She is survived by her husband, Ian Fraser, and her son, Reid Fraser, as well as her mother, Eleanor Dowd, Ralph Dowd (dec.), her sister Jan Rigatti (Bob), her sisters-in-law Jane Fraser, Kenna Given (Bill), Moira Craig (Doug), her nephews Brandon Rigatti (Meghan) and Graham Gregorich, and niece Kate Given (Renn). A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown, 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach on Monday, November 25 at 4:30pm. Donations can be made to the SPCA in honor of her beloved companions: M'Daisy, Bailey, Chevy, and Winifred.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
