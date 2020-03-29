|
Stan Lee Shapiro, 90, of Hollywood, FL passed away on March 16, 2020 surrounded by family members. He was born to Theodore and Elaine Shapiro on July 10, 1929 in Chester PA. Stan graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia where he played varsity baseball; he then obtained a pharmacy degree from Temple University. He served as an Ensign for the U.S. Coast Guard at Portsmouth VA, and resided in Norfolk. As a pharmacist, he owned both Wards Corner & West pharmacies in Norfolk. He later founded Heavenly Creations & Charade jewelry stores, before working for National Revenue Corp. and relocating to Hollywood, FL where he resumed part-time pharmacy employment.
Stan was survived by his wife Shirley Shapiro, step-sons Robert Reider & Brad Reider, Hollywood, FL, Jeff Reider, Springhill, FL; by his children Karen Feinberg, Stamford, CT, Richard N. Shapiro & Bari Roistacher, Virginia Beach, VA, & Nikki S. Roth, Avon, CT and a host of grand & great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Ruth. Stan was an active member of Temple Sinai in Hollywood; his memorial service and burial were privately held at Beth David Memorial Gardens, Hollywood.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020