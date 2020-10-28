Stanford Richard Peerless of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 77. A Norfolk native, he was the eldest son of Ruth and Samuel Peerless. He graduated from Old Dominion University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Stan then attended the T. C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond where he received his Juris Doctor degree in 1968. After his graduation, he practiced law for over 20 years. In 2002, Stan received his Master of Divinity degree from Wake Forest University and began his career as a pastor.
Stan was a truly outgoing and social person who enjoyed ministering to his congregations and participating in church activities. He loved to cook and was an avid reader, enjoying both thrillers and historical books. Stan took particular delight in watching the UNC Tarheels basketball team along with his late wife, Linda.
Stan is survived by his children Jennifer and Joshua Peerless, his stepdaughters Kendall (Jim) Shuffler, Amy Eaton and his four grandchildren, Austan, Charlotte, Emma and Jack as well as nieces and nephews. His sister Joyce Peerless (Ronald) Freedman also survives him. His wife of 45 years, Linda Peerless and his brother Mitchell Peerless preceded him in death.
Given the circumstances surrounding Covid-19, there are no current plans for a memorial service. Donations in Stan's memory may be made to West Side Christian Church in Portsmouth, VA, or to the University of North Carolina Men's Basketball program or a charity of your choice
.