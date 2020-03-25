Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley "Frenchie" Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley "Frenchie" Dennis Obituary
SUFFOLK- Stanley "Frenchie" Dennis, 73, went to be with our Lord on March 20, 2020. A native of Dunn, NC, and a Vietnam Veteran, he was a retired Portsmouth Fire Dept. Captain with 25 years of service and a member of Ebenezer UMC.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Jean P. Dennis ("Jeanne"); daughter, Danielle Farley of Roanoke; son, Chad Dennis of Portsmouth; brother, Sam Dennis of Carrollton; grandson, Evan Noel Farley; niece, Christie Callahan; and the Hines families cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Youth Group. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -