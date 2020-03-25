|
|
SUFFOLK- Stanley "Frenchie" Dennis, 73, went to be with our Lord on March 20, 2020. A native of Dunn, NC, and a Vietnam Veteran, he was a retired Portsmouth Fire Dept. Captain with 25 years of service and a member of Ebenezer UMC.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Jean P. Dennis ("Jeanne"); daughter, Danielle Farley of Roanoke; son, Chad Dennis of Portsmouth; brother, Sam Dennis of Carrollton; grandson, Evan Noel Farley; niece, Christie Callahan; and the Hines families cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Youth Group. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020