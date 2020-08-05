Stanley Edward "Stan" Garfin, 83, passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in a local hospital. Stan was born in Mason City, Iowa to the late Sam and Florence Garfin. Stan was a graduate of the University of Iowa with a major in speech and communications. He started his career in radio at WKIB in Mason City as a disc jockey before relocating in 1961 to WTAR in Norfolk, Va. Stan was with WTAR for over 25 years starting in radio and later as their sports director before retiring as a local TV personality. After retirement, Stan worked in advertising and sales.
In 1992, Stan met the "love of his life", Marilyn Fried and they were married, working, traveling and enjoying life together for over 25 years. Together they published Stan Garfin Publications, a direct mail magazine.
Surviving Stan is his devoted wife, Marilyn; and their blended families, daughters, Elaine Garfin Salsbury (Marshall) of Baltimore, MD, Judi Spilka Showalter (Willie) of Chesapeake; a son, Jeffrey Spilka (Melissa) of Goodyear, AZ; six grandchildren, Brian, Jesse, Ruth Ann, Henry, Spencer, and Rosalie; and one great granddaughter, Maya.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6th in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the H. D. Oliver Face Book page. Please observe social distancing and please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth El or to the National Kidney Foundation
. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
