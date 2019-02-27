Services H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1501 Colonial Avenue Norfolk , VA 23517 (757) 622-7353 Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Glaser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley Glaser

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stanley Glaser, 83, passed away peacefully in his recliner on the afternoon of February 23, 2019. He closed his eyes and joined the love of his life for over 54 years, his wife Linda H. Glaser in heaven. Stanley was a courageous man who never saw obstacles. He lived by his philosophy that you never quit. He fought cancer like he did everything in life with a smile, his wittiness, and his stubbornness. Stanley was a man of his word. If you asked him a question, he gave you his opinion rather good or bad. He will be missed by a wide circle of family and friends. He leaves behind the most cherished thing to him on earth, his family. His daughter, Jonna Glaser Ehehalt her husband John, his son Kevin Glaser and his wife Jackie; four grandchildren, Ryan, Joshua, Bryce and Austin; two sisters Sondra Abramson (Lee), Ann Brett (Herb) and a beloved brother Louis Glaser (Barbara Fletcher); his nieces and nephews Pamela Carlson (Herbie), David Glaser (Lynn), Ricky Yancey, Kim Hern (Rob) and Debbie of blessed memory. He also leaves behind his best friend in the world George Alcarez who he would have done anything for, his dear friend, Cookie Orleans along with so many other family members and friends.Stanley was born in Bronx, New York to Regina and Irving Glaser (of blessed memory). His family moved to Norfolk when he was a young boy and Norfolk became his home. After graduating from Granby High School in 1953, he joined the Army. He served two years before returning to Norfolk where he attended the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary. While in school, Stanley worked at Edelblute Texaco Station on Wards Corner. He continued to work weekends at the station until 1972. His career began at AJ Legum Furniture Store where he met his lifelong sweetheart Linda. He went on to work at Haskellâ€™s Home Furnishings. Stanley, being an entrepreneur, established Stanleyâ€™s Home Furnishings in 1980. Stanleyâ€™s Home Furnishings grew, and the first retail store opened in 1987 at 755 Church St. Ten years later, he would open his second store at 6542 E VA Beach Blvd.Stanley had a deep respect and love for his Masonic Lodge, Norfolk Lodge #1. As a Past Master, he participated in events and attended lodge meetings with his Masonic Brother George. He made sure that his opinions on matters were heard. He was also an active member of Ohef Sholom Temple. He loved to go to services as much as he could, always sitting in the first row.Services will be held at Ohef Sholom Temple, 530 Raleigh Ave, Norfolk VA on Thursday, February 28 at 11 AM followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be held at the grave site. The meal of consolation after the service will be held at the home of Kevin and Jackie Glaser, 1236 Five Point Road, VA Beach VA 23454. The family will be sitting Shiva on Thursday February 28 and Friday February 29 from 6:30 â€" 8:30 with minyan each night at 6:30 at the address above.Please make charitable donations in memory of Stanley Glaser to: Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866. Richmond, VA 23231As Stanley would say, I am glad you got to see me!H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries