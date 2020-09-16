Stanley Harry Winner, 70, went to eternal rest on September 13, 2020, peacefully at his home. Stan, Stashu, or Captain Stan, as he was fondly known by his family and friends, was predeceased by his mother, Pauline Winner, father, Robert Winner, and brother Greg Wood. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Winner, sister Mary (Anthony), five children, Trish (Steve), Stanley (Cyndi), Jennifer, Becky (Michael), and Robert (Rosanna), as well as 13 grandchildren, Janette, Jon, Mark, Wesley, Tamara, Aiden, Avarose, Gabi, Wade, Luke, Henry, Kathleen, and Juliette, and one great grandchild, Oliver.
He hailed proudly from Camden, NJ, a lifelong Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles fan, philly cheesesteak aficionado, boston creme donut muncher, and strawberry milkshake lover. Stan earned his bachelor's degree from Belmont Abbey College in 1971 where he also met the love of his life, Patricia. They married that same year on September 27th and he enlisted and served in the Navy for 23 years, retiring in 1994 as a Lieutenant Commander. He then earned his Masters Degree from Old Dominion University and became an elementary school educator in Virginia Beach City Public Schools for 10+ years, beloved by his students and colleagues, and named Teacher of the Year in 2004. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing alongside his children and grandchildren. He was a fighter, eleven year cancer survivor, who strongly believed in service to the community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, HAM radio operator and volunteer at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, treasurer for the Brigadoon Civic League as well as Virginia Beach Rifle and Pistol Club.
Stan was a man of God, his strong Catholic faith saw him through the best and most challenging moments, but through it all, his faith remained unwavering.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 to 11AM at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark. A funeral mass will follow at 11AM in the church sanctuary. Burial with military honors will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1PM at Rosewood Memorial Park.
