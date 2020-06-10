Stanley Hicks passed away at his home Sunday, June 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his son, Jason, his grandson, Tanner, and three sisters, Shirley Castellow and Sandra Higgerson of Chesapeake and Phyllis Jenkins (Joe) of Greenwood, S.C. He was predeceased by his older son, Stan Jr. He is also survived by two stepsons, David Montgomery (Charlene) of Chesapeake and Robert Montgomery (Kathryn) of Nags Head, N.C. as well as four granddaughters, Kelli Oestensen (Oscar) of Trollhaetten, Sweden, Kathryn Montgomery, of San Diego, and Elizabeth and Hannah Montgomery of Nags Head.
Stanley belonged to Great Bridge Presbyterian Church, and he served there as a deacon. He graduated from Virginia Tech where he was in the Corps of Cadets and majored in Horticulture. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. Stanley owned Colonial Grading and Seeding Company and did many seeding jobs from Maryland to Louisiana to Cuba. He landscaped and seeded many of the highways and the bypass in this area. One of his proudest accomplishments was landscaping and maintaining Busch Gardens.
Stanley and Judy enjoyed traveling and had been to all seven continents. They often traveled to Germany and took many people to see this beautiful country. Since Judy taught German at Hickory High School, they frequently took students and adults there. They also liked to travel to other European countries and South America. Their last trip was to Israel and Jordan. Stanley and Judy often cruised, and they especially enjoyed their river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest.
Stanley will be missed by his family and his many friends. A gathering celebrating Stanley's life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3 PM - 6 PM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.