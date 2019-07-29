The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Holzsweig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Irwin Holzsweig


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Irwin Holzsweig Obituary
Stanley Irwin Holzsweig died on July 27, 2019. Stanley was born in Norfolk, VA on June 23rd, 1928. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sol Holzsweig and Ethel Friedman Holzsweig, son Mark S. Holzsweig and his only grandson, Johnathan Shane Edelblute. He was a loving and devoted husband, son and father. His family meant the world to him.

He graduated from Maury High School, Class of 1946, attended the Division of William and Mary (now ODU) and graduated from the University of Virginia, School of Commerce, class of 1950.

After graduating, he entered the family business, S. Holzsweig & Co, Wholesale Grocers for 25 years and later went into real estate development, building housing and commercial properties.

He was a member of Beth El Temple, Beth El menâ€™s Club, other organizations and many others related to the State of Israel.

Left of cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Marilyn Swersky Holzsweig, daughter, Deborah S. Holzsweig of Boynton Beach, Florida, stepsons, Gary H. Galumbeck (Celia) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Lowell A. Galumbeck (Eva) of Durham, North Carolina and Brian I. Galumbeck of the Philippines, step grandson, Joshua H. Galumbeck, brother-in-law, Alan E. Swersky (Lennie) of Alpharetta, Georgia.

He will always be remembered and missed by all who loved him.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 29th, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery by Rabbi Murray Ezring and Cantor Wendi Fried.

Memorial donations may be offered to a and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now