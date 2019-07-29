|
|
Stanley Irwin Holzsweig died on July 27, 2019. Stanley was born in Norfolk, VA on June 23rd, 1928. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sol Holzsweig and Ethel Friedman Holzsweig, son Mark S. Holzsweig and his only grandson, Johnathan Shane Edelblute. He was a loving and devoted husband, son and father. His family meant the world to him.
He graduated from Maury High School, Class of 1946, attended the Division of William and Mary (now ODU) and graduated from the University of Virginia, School of Commerce, class of 1950.
After graduating, he entered the family business, S. Holzsweig & Co, Wholesale Grocers for 25 years and later went into real estate development, building housing and commercial properties.
He was a member of Beth El Temple, Beth El menâ€™s Club, other organizations and many others related to the State of Israel.
Left of cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Marilyn Swersky Holzsweig, daughter, Deborah S. Holzsweig of Boynton Beach, Florida, stepsons, Gary H. Galumbeck (Celia) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Lowell A. Galumbeck (Eva) of Durham, North Carolina and Brian I. Galumbeck of the Philippines, step grandson, Joshua H. Galumbeck, brother-in-law, Alan E. Swersky (Lennie) of Alpharetta, Georgia.
He will always be remembered and missed by all who loved him.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 29th, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery by Rabbi Murray Ezring and Cantor Wendi Fried.
Memorial donations may be offered to a and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 29, 2019