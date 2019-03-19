Stanley J. â€œStanâ€ Felton, 86, long time resident of Silverwood, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was a native of Gates County, North Carolina, an Army Veteran of Korea. Stan worked for 35 plus years for Charles E. Russell Associates of Portsmouth after which he began working in the marketing department at Columbia Gas in Portsmouth, until retirement. Stan served on the Chesapeake Citizens Advisory Commission and the Chesapeake Planning Commission. He was the founding member of the Silverwood Community League. He was proud to be a member of the Churchland Rotary Club and Portsmouth Jaycees. Stan was an active member of the Churchland Baptist Church and former member of the Port Norfolk Baptist Church. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Shirley Lowe Felton, 2 daughters Theresa Holland (Bobby) and Paula Barnes (Rick).Stan always loved going out to breakfast with his â€œsweetheartâ€, going to the YMCA, and doing yardwork. He was very proud of his 2 daughters who are retired teachers. Visitation will be at Loving Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20th from 5-7pm. The burial will be private at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to the residence from noon to 3 pm on Thursday. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Churchland Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3031 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23321. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary