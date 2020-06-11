Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley Jones Sr, (Slim aka "Stan the Man") departed his earthly life on Friday, June 5th, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories life wife Mary Ridley Jones Virginia Beach, VA, mother Ms. Dorothy Balmer Norfolk, VA, daughter Tara Davis (Tyrone), Norfolk, VA, son Stanley Jones Jr, Virginia Beach, VA, brothers Warren Jones Jr. Norfolk, VA, Raynell Jones (Averill) Virginia Beach VA, Bernard Jones (Jean) Chesapeake, VA, sisters Vermell Sessoms (Desmond) Chesapeake, VA, Gloria McGruder, Norfolk, VA, Joyce Baker, Portsmouth, VA, grandchildren Ebone Davis, Houston, TX, Maxwell Davis, Arlington, VA, Tiara Battles (Stefan) Clarksville, TN, Briana Davis Winston Salem NC, Kiana Poller (Brandon) Newport, RI, Mya Davis (Pearl Harbor, HI), Emani and Tyanna Davis Norfolk, VA. Viewing will be Friday June 12th from 2pm-6pm Metropolitan Granby Street, Celebration of life will be Saturday June 13th at 11:30 am Metropolitan Granby Street.



