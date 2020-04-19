|
Stanley King Thurston, Jr., passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at age 97. He was born on a farm near Hallsville, Missouri on December 11, 1922. He grew up with his parents and younger sister during the Depression, attended high school in Centralia, Missouri, and went on to earn his Master's degree in Agricultural Economics at the University of Missouri.
Stan served in the Navy from 1943-1946, including 21 months in the South Pacific aboard a gasoline tanker, the USS Rio Grande. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant. After leaving active duty service in the Navy in 1946, he continued as an officer in the Naval Reserves for 20 more years.
Stan married Marion Lankford on June 3,1948. They resided in Columbia, Missouri, where he worked for the Missouri Farmer's Association. In 1956 Stan accepted a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. After 34 years with the USDA, Stan and Marion retired to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where Stan continued to enjoy his many interests including grandparenting, participating in church activities, volunteering at a local elementary school, serving as a docent at the Virginia Beach Surf and Rescue Museum, maintaining active involvement in his local AARP chapter, and growing outstanding tomatoes. He was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed. He will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, for his playful spirit and mischievous sense of humor, and for his generous heart.
Stan was predeceased by his wife of nearly 62 years, Marion W. Thurston. He is survived by his son Mark Thurston and wife Mary Elizabeth Lynch, daughter Sharon Pittenger and husband Mark, son Lee and wife Jane, sister Martha Crawford, and brother-in-law Hal Lankford, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 1265 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.
