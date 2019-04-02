Dr. Stanley L. Jason, 86, passed away in his home in Norfolk surrounded by family on Sunday, March 31, 2019.Stanley was preceded in death by his father Jack, his mother Mollie, and his wife Marcia. He is survived by his brother Danny, his sister Deanna, his three children, Lynn, Louis, and Steven, his six grandchildren, Marcia, George, Deborah, Samuel, Charles, and Joseph, his great-grandson Hunter, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.Stanley was born in Norfolk on December 25, 1932 to Jack and Mollie Jason. He attended Maury High School and the Norfolk Division of William & Mary, before graduating from Southern College of Optometry in 1956. Stanley practiced optometry for 56 years and was named Virginia Optometrist of the Year in 1984. Dr. Jason served as President of the Virginia Board of Optometry for six years after being appointed to the Board by Governor Charles S. Robb in 1985 and reappointed for a second term by Governor L. Douglas Wilder in 1990.Stan enjoyed golf, photography, and spending quality time with family and friends. His unparalleled sense of humor, kind spirit and incredible storytelling were enjoyed by all who frequented downtown Norfolk establishments.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. to honor the life of a loving and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend of the community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Temple Israel. Shiva will be held at the home of Louis Jason and Rachelle Karp at 4203 Atlantic Avenue through Thursday evening. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary