1/
Stanley Lee Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley "Stan" Lee Brown, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was a native of Norfolk and the son of the late Blanche and Amos Brown.

Stan is survived by his wife Linda V. Brown along with other cousins.

Stan served in the Army and Army Reserves for a total of 9 years. He enjoyed working for many years in Branscome Concrete and Building Materials. Stan was an active and faithful member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church 4316 Bruce Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321.

Everyone will gather at Loving Funeral Home at 12 noon on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
01:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved