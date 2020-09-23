Stanley "Stan" Lee Brown, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was a native of Norfolk and the son of the late Blanche and Amos Brown.
Stan is survived by his wife Linda V. Brown along with other cousins.
Stan served in the Army and Army Reserves for a total of 9 years. He enjoyed working for many years in Branscome Concrete and Building Materials. Stan was an active and faithful member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church 4316 Bruce Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321.
Everyone will gather at Loving Funeral Home at 12 noon on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.