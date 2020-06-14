Stanley M. Samuel, born in 1927 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, was 93 years old upon his death from Alzheimer's. He was the beloved husband of Dr. Barbara G. Graham Samuel, and was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie; father, Max; and brother, Bill. He leaves to mourn his daughter, Rebecca and son-in-law, Ricky Ray Robinson; a sister, Greta, of Florida; a grandson, Paul A. Straight and his wife Cindy and three great grandsons, Kenny and his wife Kaitlyn, Kyle and Kaden; granddaughter, Audrey Straight Ellis and husband Tommy; and a great-grandson, Eli. Also mourning the loss are many nieces and numerous grandnieces and nephews; and a special niece, Brenda Shipplett.Stanley entered the military as a corporal, then entered West Virginia University, where he received his law degree. He re-entered the military and retired as a Major in the Airforce, having served at Bolling Airforce Base, in Panama, then in Thailand, and South Carolina, Oklahoma and Seoul, Korea eventually ending his career in Norfolk, where he served as a military lawyer and judge advocate.Stanley was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed cooking, playing poker, entertaining guests, and cruising with Carnival Cruise Line.He was a member and Master Frauder of the Elks in West Virginia, and a member and legal advisor to the Fraternal Order of Elks in Norfolk, Virginia.He will be missed by family, a special friend, Dr. Shirley Winstead, Steve Schatzman, the Dave Davises, and the Jacksons.Services will be conducted at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Arrangements have been entrusted to Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel.Special thanks are extended to highly skilled aides, Mrs. Gloria Arno, Mrs. Angelica Chapman, also the Sentara Hospice staff.