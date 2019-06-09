Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Vickhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Maynard Vickhouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley Maynard Vickhouse Obituary
of Glen Allen, VA passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019. He was born January 9, 1937 in Norfolk, VA to the late Eugene S. Vickhouse and Alice G. Vickhouse. Stan is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betty Sullivan Vickhouse; his sons, Michael F. Vickhouse and Robert S. Vickhouse; daughters, Amye V. Brunette and her husband, Scott, Amy S. Hardy and her husband, Andy, Angela E. Stinnett and Dianne Vickhouse; grandchildren, Kelsea, Olivia, Banks, Krystle and Briar Vickhouse, Anthony and Katherin Cistola, Gavin & Garrett Brunette, Drew and Sam Hardy; and three great grandchildren. Stan graduated from Granby High School in 1955. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Road or St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, both in Henrico VA, 23229.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.