|
|
of Glen Allen, VA passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019. He was born January 9, 1937 in Norfolk, VA to the late Eugene S. Vickhouse and Alice G. Vickhouse. Stan is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betty Sullivan Vickhouse; his sons, Michael F. Vickhouse and Robert S. Vickhouse; daughters, Amye V. Brunette and her husband, Scott, Amy S. Hardy and her husband, Andy, Angela E. Stinnett and Dianne Vickhouse; grandchildren, Kelsea, Olivia, Banks, Krystle and Briar Vickhouse, Anthony and Katherin Cistola, Gavin & Garrett Brunette, Drew and Sam Hardy; and three great grandchildren. Stan graduated from Granby High School in 1955. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Road or St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, both in Henrico VA, 23229.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019