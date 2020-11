Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Stefanie's life story with friends and family

Share Stefanie's life story with friends and family



29, passed away on November 8, 2020. She leaves a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Wed., 11/18/2020, 8-10AM, Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store