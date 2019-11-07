|
|
Stella went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. Originally from Blue Grass, VA, she was born January 5, 1925 to the late Charlie and Leanna Sponaugle. Stella was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Joseph Collins back in 1976.
Stella outlived all her siblings and two sons-in-law, Greg York and Ken Beatty. She is survived by four daughters, Jo Anne York and Beverly Harrison of Chesapeake, Janice Beatty of Virginia Beach and Patti Killen (Jamie) of Nags Head, NC. She was affectionately known as Mom, Meems, Sesso and Meemaw by her close family and friends. Stella is also survived by two grandsons, Joseph Killen (Malerie) of Gates, NC, Brandon Harrison of Chesapeake, VA; two step grandchildren, Jeff Killen and Shannon Weinstein (Dan) and one great granddaughter, Charlotte Killen and four step great grandchildren, Ala Killen, Shelby, Cassidy and Hunter Weinstein and her special extended family, Marieta, Michael and Jennifer Bajit.
Stella was a strong Christian woman who loved the Lord. She was a former member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, previously known as Camellia Baptist Church in Norfolk and is currently a member of Charity United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 3pm at Charity United Methodist Church, 4080 Charity Neck Rd., Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kelllumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019