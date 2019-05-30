PAXTON, Stella Neff, 95, of Richmond, passed away May 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Campbell Paxton. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Paxton Donahey and her husband, James and Judith Paxton Dunaway and her husband, W.A.; granddaughters, Meredith Utley and her husband, Richard, Suzanne Navarro and her husband, Marvin and Deborah Mitchell and her husband, Christian; grandson, Michael Heuss and his wife, Kathleen; and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Gavin, Nicolas, Tucker and Ryker. She is also survived by Mark, Denise, Mason and Madison Dunaway. Stella was a much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many and was a longterm member of Belmont United Methodist Church. Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, followed by a funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Va. 23322. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church or the Masonic Home Endowment Fund. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019