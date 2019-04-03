The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Stephanie Ann Cox, 51, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Ft. Bragg, NC on April 27, 1967. She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Tharis Briel Hill; her mother, Colleen Herring and husband Scott; her father, James Cox; her husband, David Hatcher; and her beloved dog, George. She also leaves behind many friends and loved ones.Stephanie loved to make people laugh and had quite the sense of humor. A memorial service will be held 3 P.M. Friday, April 5, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019
