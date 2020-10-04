Stephanie played such a vital role over the years as part of "our family"...she was our loving nanny who took care of Sarah and Bryn for years. She loved our daughters as if they were her own and for that, we will forever be indebted to her. We will always remember her bright smile, her hilarious sense of humor, her positive attitude about everything, her beautiful angelic voice, her unconditional love and friendship ...She was taken from us so quickly and unexpectedly leaving a void in our hearts and lives forever. We pray that her angel watches over Jordan, Neale, all her family and close friends during these very difficult times as they navigate through this tragic loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you all...

Margarita, Barry, Bryn and Sarah Haugh

Margarita deVeciana Haugh

Friend