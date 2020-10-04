After a valiant struggle to stay with us, Stephanie Dowdy Hartleben peacefully left the loving arms of her children on September 28th, to be embraced by her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 64 years old. Her time with us was far too short, but forever wouldn't have been long enough.
Stephanie's dimpled smile lit every room she entered. Her laugh was contagious. Her avant-garde sense of humor brought out the hilarious absurdity in everyday situations. She was an exceptionally talented writer and could have been a published humorist. As a former Miss Virginia and model with Charm Associates, Stephanie's beauty rivaled anyone in Hollywood and was matched by her loving heart. She was an exceptionally talented vocalist and will no doubt be leading the heavenly choir in no time. Her final career was as manager at Fresh Market where the customers will miss her unique ability to make each of them feel special.
Stephanie's heart was always her children, Neale and Jordan Hartleben and from the day they were born her number one goal in life was to be a great mother. Mission accomplished sweet lady.
In addition to Jordan and Neale, left to cherish her memory are Tim Watkins (Jordan), Britney Hartleben (Neale); grandchildren, Liam, Lucas, Anthony, Haylee, Neale, Mason, Hannah, and James; brother, David Dowdy (Toni); sister, Jan Summerhill (Bob); nephews, Adam and Jackson; niece, Rebecca; her special "pal" Baillie; and a multitude of friends.
To be loved by her was precious beyond measure and her leaving so soon has shattered our hearts. As we try to wrap our heads around the fact this beautiful soul is no longer with us, we plan to honor her memory with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
