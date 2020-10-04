1/1
Stephanie Dowdy Hartleben
After a valiant struggle to stay with us, Stephanie Dowdy Hartleben peacefully left the loving arms of her children on September 28th, to be embraced by her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 64 years old. Her time with us was far too short, but forever wouldn't have been long enough.

Stephanie's dimpled smile lit every room she entered. Her laugh was contagious. Her avant-garde sense of humor brought out the hilarious absurdity in everyday situations. She was an exceptionally talented writer and could have been a published humorist. As a former Miss Virginia and model with Charm Associates, Stephanie's beauty rivaled anyone in Hollywood and was matched by her loving heart. She was an exceptionally talented vocalist and will no doubt be leading the heavenly choir in no time. Her final career was as manager at Fresh Market where the customers will miss her unique ability to make each of them feel special.

Stephanie's heart was always her children, Neale and Jordan Hartleben and from the day they were born her number one goal in life was to be a great mother. Mission accomplished sweet lady.

In addition to Jordan and Neale, left to cherish her memory are Tim Watkins (Jordan), Britney Hartleben (Neale); grandchildren, Liam, Lucas, Anthony, Haylee, Neale, Mason, Hannah, and James; brother, David Dowdy (Toni); sister, Jan Summerhill (Bob); nephews, Adam and Jackson; niece, Rebecca; her special "pal" Baillie; and a multitude of friends.

To be loved by her was precious beyond measure and her leaving so soon has shattered our hearts. As we try to wrap our heads around the fact this beautiful soul is no longer with us, we plan to honor her memory with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
7 entries
October 3, 2020
Stephanie played such a vital role over the years as part of "our family"...she was our loving nanny who took care of Sarah and Bryn for years. She loved our daughters as if they were her own and for that, we will forever be indebted to her. We will always remember her bright smile, her hilarious sense of humor, her positive attitude about everything, her beautiful angelic voice, her unconditional love and friendship ...She was taken from us so quickly and unexpectedly leaving a void in our hearts and lives forever. We pray that her angel watches over Jordan, Neale, all her family and close friends during these very difficult times as they navigate through this tragic loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you all...
Margarita, Barry, Bryn and Sarah Haugh
Margarita deVeciana Haugh
Friend
October 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard Reeves
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Stephanie was our “Miss Virginia”. kind, Beautiful and great friend to all of us who went to Princess Anne High School Together. RIP Queen Stephanie.
Debbie Veet
October 1, 2020
A wonderful lady who Karen and I were homered to have met. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten
Donald Maze
October 1, 2020
You were my fence lucy and was charlie brown we shared many of days back and forth about issues we had and beared our souls as teenagers. We lost touch over the years but once we found each other it was like we never left
Girl you will be missed alot of people we got your back.
Jeffrey Bain
Neighbor
October 1, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephanie Day
September 30, 2020
We have known Stephanie since she was a little girl. We lost touch with her family and we were so happy to find her at Fresh Market. We talked to her weekly and ask about everyone in Dowdy family. We will miss her so very much on our trips to the store. Stephanie’s smile would make you feel happy no matter what the day was like.
Earl Myers
Acquaintance
