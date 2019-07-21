Stephanie entered into eternal rest on July 16th, 2019. Born Stephanie Devonna Keeling on March 7, 1971 to the late Pamela Keeling and Melvin Upsher. She instantly became the object of affection to her late grandmother Margaret R. Keeling. Although her mother loved her dearly, Stephanie was reared by her grandmother, Ms. â€œMarâ€ Keeling in the Diggs Park Housing Community; a community that embodied the meaning of Village. Stephanie and her grandmother were inseparable. While under the loving care of Ms. Margaret, Stephanie learned to cookâ€¦.I mean â€œThrough Downâ€ in the kitchen. From her mac and cheese and collard greens to her zucchini bread and banana pudding, she shared her love of cooking with everyone, cooking for every family event. Shortly after graduating from Lake Taylor high school in 1990, she met and married the love of her life, Frank Jackson. To this union their son, Brice Keeling Jackson, was born in 1992. Stephanie jugged working at La Petite Academy and being a wife and mother for several years, until her health started to decline in 2002. While the latter years of Stephanieâ€™s life was spent fighting various illnesses, she was always positive and uplifting to everyone that graced her presence, whether at Davita Dialysis Center, or meeting you for the first time. Stephanie found great pleasure in crafting (glue gun always in tow); gaining inspiration from Pintrest and YouTube (all night long). Stephanie was pre-deceased by her mother and father Pamela Keeling and Melvin Upsher; aunts Denise & Valerie Keeling, uncles Sheldon & Lenard Keeling. Left to cherish her sweet and kind memory are her husband Frank, son Brice, stepdaughters Yakima Jean & Shekira (Keiandre), stepson Jaylen, sister-cousins Nekeisha & Margaret, sister in laws Gloria (Tony) & Theresa and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23523. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019