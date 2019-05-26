Stephanie Lynn Schiffman Marushia, 41, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Stephanie was born May 25, 1977 in El Paso, TX, to Marlo Mark Schiffman (deceased) and Susan Austin (Schiffman) Campbell. She graduated from Fairfax (VA) High School. In January 1998, she enlisted in the U.S. Army as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician. Following an injury sustained during her service, she was medically retired in 2002 and relocated to Virginia Beach. There she met and married her husband, Michael T. Marushia Sr., on Halloween, 2003. In 2004, Stephanie became the mother to Brady Austin Marushia, the true love of her life and reason for being. All that knew her knew that despite her disability, Stephanie was larger than life, outspoken, opinionated, and loved by many. Certainly, a force to be reckoned with, Stephanie loved her family and friends like no other. Stephanie was very involved in local and state politics over her lifetime. As a Life Member of the VFW Post 392 Auxiliary, she strongly advocated for Disabled Veterans and also on behalf of children on the Autism spectrum. In addition to her husband, son, and mother, Stephanie is survived by her stepfather, Allyn Campbell, her twin brothers, Jason and Joseph Schiffman, as well as their families; stepchildren Michael T. Marushia Jr, and Ashley N. (Marushia) Carbonel; five grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at 2:00PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the start of the service. Immediately following the service, there will be a reception in her honor at VFW Post 392, 2408 Bowland Parkway, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Autism Society or Veteranâ€™s Support agency of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Stephanie will be greatly missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019