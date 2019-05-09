The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen A. Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen A. Gibson Obituary
Stephen (Steve) A. Gibson, 71, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by two adult children, eight siblings, several grand and great grandchildren and a host of other family members. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at Riddick Funeral Service. Family members will greet friends and guests 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to , 1-800-805-5856 or [email protected]
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now