|
|
Stephen (Steve) A. Gibson, 71, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by two adult children, eight siblings, several grand and great grandchildren and a host of other family members. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at Riddick Funeral Service. Family members will greet friends and guests 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to , 1-800-805-5856 or [email protected]
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019