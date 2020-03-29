Home

Stephen B. Kane

Stephen B. Kane Obituary
Stephen B. Kane, 68, passed away on March 26, 2020. He was born to the late Nancy and Joseph Kane in Norfolk, VA. Steve worked as an insulator at BAE/Norshipco for 43 years.

Steve is predeceased by his parents as well as his brother Bill Kane.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Andrea Kane. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Wendy Merritt (Ryan), Kym Kane, Matthew Kane, Sarah Kane, Michelle London (Mark); grandchildren, Devin (Ryan), Sierra, Cullen, Reilly, Dallis, Alexis, Evan; great- granddaughter, Finley; brothers, Tom Kane (Barbara), Paul Kane (Beverly); nieces and nephews. Steve will also be remembered by his cats, Gracie & Urlacher.

There will be a private service in memory of Steve. Family does ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA or Kempsville Rescue Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
