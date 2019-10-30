|
Dr. Stephen Stroud, 71, died on Monday, October 28, 2019. Steve loved growing up in Alanton in Virginia Beach. He was a graduate of Cox High School. He obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia continuing on to VCU-Medical College of Virginia. Following a residency program created by Dr. Hugh Mayo to bring more family doctors to the area, he completed his with First Colonial Family Practice headed by Dr. James Charlton. He then co-founded Holland Road Family Practice with Dr. James G. Evans. They were later joined by Dr. Allen R. Fenderson and Dr. Mark R. Winters.
For 40 years, Steve was a family doctor known for being personable, knowledgeable and compassionate while delivering excellent patient care in Virginia Beach, VA and later in Gloucester, VA. Dr. Stroud was always "on call", willing to provide care for those in need expecting nothing in return.
Outside of practicing medicine, Steve was a fitness enthusiast who ran 40 marathons and would regularly be seen running down Atlantic Ave. or weight lifting at Wareing's Gym. He was also an avid sports fan and relished in seeing his alma mater, UVA, win the NCAA basketball championship in 2019. He loved football but was, unfortunately, a Redskins fan.
Steve drew his strength from his supportive and loving friends, "the 55th street gang." He also enjoyed spending time with his family and was enamored with his 3 grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as "Doc."
Dr. Stroud is survived by his mother, Betty Ann Stroud of Virginia Beach, VA; his brothers Jonathan Stroud(Diane)of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert "Bobby" Stroud, Jr.(Maureen) of Vista, CA, and Tom Stroud (Amy) of Winterville, NC; his wife, Sarah Page Stroud of Virginia Beach, VA; his older son Randy Burgess of Lake Tahoe, NV; his younger son and daughter-in-law Drs. Zach and Linda Stroud of Kitty Hawk, N.C. and three grandchildren, Vivian Bell Stroud, Austin Briggs Stroud and Audrey Weldon Stroud. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Stroud, Sr.
Per Steve's wishes, a party will be held, in lieu of a funeral, Saturday, Nov 9th at Lunasea on 22nd Street, Virginia Beach, VA from 2-5PM. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Kidney Project at UCSF or Virginia Beach Rescue Squad.
