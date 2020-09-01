Stephen Carroll Davis, 74, of Norfolk, VA passed away on August 29, 2020.Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Herman and Lucy Davis. A Vietnam Veteran, he served honorably in the U.S. Army and retired as a Business owner and worked in the Carpentry field for 45 years. He was a member of the Knights of the Pythians. Stephen lived his life for his family and they meant the world to him.In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister. Left to cherish his memories are his twin brother, Stuart Davis (Patrice); a sister, Barbara Crocker (Darrell); his daughters, Tiffany Johnson (Jimmy) and Stephanie Borte (Gerrad); grandchildren, Dakota, Kaylynn, Zachary, Taylor, Courtney, Nichole, Amanda, Maleah, Gerrad, Jr., and Cayden; and numerous great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 4:30 pm to 6:30p.m. Military honors to be performed as well. Condolences may be offered to the family at: