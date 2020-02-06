The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Stephen "Steve" Charles Redd, 56, passed away February 4, 2020. He was born in Nansemond County, VA the son of the late William Gustavus Redd and Jahisia Paige Earley Redd. Steve originally worked in transport at Obici Hospital. He later worked as a self-employed contractor. Steve was a member of Suffolk Christian Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and was a very good painter. Steve is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kellie Archer Redd; son, C. Thornton Redd; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl R. Ashcraft (Tommy); step mother, Louise Redd; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Michele Marsee (Mike), Robert Archer (Christy); niece and nephews, Brandon, Christopher, Dustyn, Zackary, Seth, Hunter, and Sarah. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Michael D. Halley officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the residence of Cheryl and Tommy Ashcraft. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suffolk Christian Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020
