Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Sudkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen D. Sudkamp

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Stephen D. Sudkamp Obituary
Stephen D. Sudkamp, USN (Ret.)

CAPT Stephen Sudkamp passed away on 10 June surrounded by his family. He was 67 years old. A Wisconsin native, Steve graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1973. He served 30 years as a submarine officer. Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gail, his daughters Karen and Julia, his brother Thomas, and their families; his son Gregory preceded Steve in death. Per his wishes, following a mass of Christian burial, Steve will be laid to rest along the banks of the St. Lawrence River in New York. A celebration of life will be held in Virginia Beach in July.

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.