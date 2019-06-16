|
|
Stephen D. Sudkamp, USN (Ret.)
CAPT Stephen Sudkamp passed away on 10 June surrounded by his family. He was 67 years old. A Wisconsin native, Steve graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1973. He served 30 years as a submarine officer. Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gail, his daughters Karen and Julia, his brother Thomas, and their families; his son Gregory preceded Steve in death. Per his wishes, following a mass of Christian burial, Steve will be laid to rest along the banks of the St. Lawrence River in New York. A celebration of life will be held in Virginia Beach in July.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019