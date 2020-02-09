|
Stephen E. Edwards, 71, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Stephen was born February 9, 1948 to William and Audrey Edwards in Washington, NC. He was a graduate of Norview High School and Old Dominion University, both in Norfolk, Virginia.
Stephen served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Stephen met the love of his life, Debra Edwards, after graduating high school and they were married for 49 years. They did everything together and loved each other deeply. Their two children and their family were everything to them, especially their granddaughter. Stephen worked as a Certified Public Accountant for over 45 years and was well respected in his field. Stephen was a loving, caring, and compassionate man who did anything for those he loved and cared about.
In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his wife, Debra.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Tammy Lee Edwards (Eric), and Kyle Edwards; granddaughter Skye Lee; and a host of cousins and loving friends.
A visitation will be held from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach. A service will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, followed by a procession to the graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020