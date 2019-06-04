Suffolk - Stephen J. Carpenter passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday June 1, 2019. He was born in Virginia Beach, VA on May 6, 1955 and was a 1973 graduate of Granby High School. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 2006. He is predeceased by his mother and father Addie Ruth and Judson Westfall Carpenter. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cynthia M. Carpenter; children Heather Dunlow (Will), Roger Carpenter (Jessica), Christopher Carpenter, Kristina Laws (Chris); grandchildren, Zoey Carpenter, Brennan Dunlow, CJ Laws, Brody Carpenter, Tanner Dunlow and Scarlett Carpenter. Stephen loved to fish and hunt, and was known in the softball community as Spaceman, because he could hit the ball to space. In retirement, he enjoyed the role of grandfather and was incredibly proud of all of his children and grandchildren. Visitation will be at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, on Tuesday, June 4, from 6-8 PM. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 2 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary