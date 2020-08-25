1/1
Stephen J. Neumann
Stephen J. Neumann, 67, passed away August 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was predeceased by his father Joseph Neumann. Survived by his mother Clara Neumann; his wife of 46 years Margaret; his daughter, Kristina Hightower; grandchildren Tyler, Grey, and Paige; his brothers David (Linda) and Mark (Staci), and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was born in Norfolk and lived in Hampton Roads his entire life. Steve was passionate about sports, especially the New York Yankees and the Old Dominion University football team (of which he was a proud sponsor). A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 pm, at Steve and Margaret's home in Chesapeake. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Steve can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
at Steve and Margaret's home
