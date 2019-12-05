|
Stephen James Mills, 65, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away December 3, 2019.
Born in Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Francis P. and Dorothy M. Mills. He retired as a Manager from RK Chevrolet. He was a member of St. Simon's by the Sea Episcopal Church and a Junior Warden. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Harmon Mills; two daughters, Amanda H. Webster and husband, Terry, and Rebecca H. Fentress and husband, Joshua, both of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Carolyn Karl and Dorothy Eadie, both of New York; three brothers, Frank Mills of New York, Richard Mills of Florida, and Douglas Mills of New York; and three grandchildren, Logan Webster, Evelyn Fentress, and Jacob Fentress, all of Virginia Beach.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at St. Simon's by the Sea Episcopal Church on Friday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Simon's by the Sea Episcopal Church, 300 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019