Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Resources
Stephen James "Jimmy" Whitley

Stephen James "Jimmy" Whitley Obituary
Stephen "Jimmy" James Whitley, Sr., 90, passed away November 20, 2019. He was born in Windsor, VA the son of the late Henry James Whitley and Effie Ora Braswell Whitley. He was predeceased by his wife, Edith Batten Whitley; brother, Garland Seward Whitley; and nephew, Gerald Whitley. Jimmy was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War. He later went on to work and retired as a supervisor from Smithfield Packing Company. He was a past member of Smithfield Church of Christ. Jimmy was also a member of Central Hill Hunt Club, Ivor Hunt Club, and South of the James Senior Golf Group. Jimmy is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen J. Whitley, Jr. and Linda Whitley; grandchildren and their spouses, Jamie Fitchett (Morgan), Edith Da Silva (Adam), Stephanie Corp (Robert); great grandchildren, Taylor and James Fitchett, Ashton and Whitley DaSilva, and Faye Corp; niece and nephew, Glenda Topping and Michael Whitley; loving companion, Mary Clifton. A Celebration of Life Service with military honors will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Larry Soblotne officiating. A time of visitation will follow the service at the funeral home. Friends may join the family other times at the residence of Edith and Adam Da Silva. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whitehead's Grove Baptist Church, 18366 Benns Church Blvd., Smithfield, VA 23430. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 21, 2019
