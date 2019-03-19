|
|
Stephen Lee Hocutt, 69, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clavon and Mary Hocutt. Stephen was a truck driver for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and served proudly in the Army during the Vietnam War.He is survived by his loving wife, Janet A. Hocutt; two daughters, Lee Gross and Emily Ramirez (Adrian); two sons, Robert C. Hocutt and Jesse Hocutt; a sister, Mary E. Hocutt; a brother, Clavon â€œPeteâ€ Hocutt; three grandchildren, Sierra Johnson, Dallas Johnson and Cambrie Hocutt and a host of loving extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral Home, Wednesday evening 6 to 7:30 PM. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019