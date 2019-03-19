The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Stephen Lee Hocutt

Stephen Lee Hocutt Obituary
Stephen Lee Hocutt, 69, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clavon and Mary Hocutt. Stephen was a truck driver for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and served proudly in the Army during the Vietnam War.He is survived by his loving wife, Janet A. Hocutt; two daughters, Lee Gross and Emily Ramirez (Adrian); two sons, Robert C. Hocutt and Jesse Hocutt; a sister, Mary E. Hocutt; a brother, Clavon "Pete" Hocutt; three grandchildren, Sierra Johnson, Dallas Johnson and Cambrie Hocutt and a host of loving extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral Home, Wednesday evening 6 to 7:30 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019
