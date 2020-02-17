The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Spring Branch Community Church
Burial
Following Services
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Stephen Matthew Blevins Obituary
Stephen Matthew Blevins, 50, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Blevins, and children, Seth and Lydia. In addition, Steve is survived by his mother, Rebecca Flowers Blevins; brothers, Jack Blevins Jr., Michael Blevins and wife Elle; sister, Kathleen Blevins; numerous nieces and nephews, including Jamerson Bryant, who was like a son. He was predeceased by his father, Jack Blevins Sr.

Steve impacted the lives of many in different aspects of his life. He was a member of Spring Branch Community Church. For the last 15 years, Steve worked as a civil engineer with the company he founded, Blakeway Corporation. He also served as the President of Tidewater Volleyball Association and Coach/Boys Director for Coastal Virginia Volleyball Club. His passion for volleyball will leave a lasting legacy for the sport in our area.

A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wed., Feb. 19, at Spring Branch Community Church with burial to follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park.

A visitation will be held on Tues., Feb. 18, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Smith & Williams Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to cancerresearch.org. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2020
