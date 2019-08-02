The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Stephen R. Wallace


1951 - 2019
Stephen R. Wallace Obituary
Stephen R. Wallace, age 68, a retired contractor, died in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, July 30.

Steve was born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 3, 1951, to B. Huber and Gladys Wood Wallace. He was in the first graduating class of 1969 at Lake Taylor High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1973.

A devout Christian and student of the Bible, Steve was baptized and first nurtured in the faith at Ferebee-Halstead Memorial United Methodist Church.

Steve received a B.S. degree from Old Dominion University in 1976 and taught kindergarten for 10 years at Poplar Halls Elementary and Larrymore Elementary in Norfolk.

Steve then began a second career in the construction industry, first working for G.A. Downs & Company. Eventually he opened his own business, Steve Wallace Contracting, before retiring in 2013.

He was predeceased by his parents. Steve is survived by his brothers, Arthur and Kenneth (Julia); nephew, Joshua Wallace (Anna); nieces, Amanda Stark (Rick) and Nevaeh Wallace; great-nephews Collin Wallace and Christian Stark; great-niece, Ava Stark; many other relatives and many dear friends, especially Ed and Sue Bishop.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach) at 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, with the Rev. Kenneth Wallace presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019
