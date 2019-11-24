Home

Stephen Randall Thornton, 67, passed away on November 20, 2019. He is predeceased by his father, Wilbur Frank Thornton, Jr. and his son, Stephen Randall Thornton, II.

Steve was an avid Harley rider and loved being on the water on his boat, the Andrea Stephen. He loved his dog, Ziva. He was tough but had the biggest heart.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Andrea Thornton-Willis & husband Brandon; his mother, Gloria B. Thornton; his sister, Debra Willyerd and her son Christopher & his wife Katie; his brother, Billy Thornton; 3 grandchildren, Trey, Levi and Jaylin; his girlfriend, Tita Huelquist, the love of his life; along with extended family and friends.

Services will be private. Flowers or memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
