|
|
Stephen "Steve" Ronald Bayer (b. July 21st) passed away on January 22, 2020. He has joined those he held dear in life who predeceased him in death, to include his father James Bayer (d. 1988) and his mother Natalie Bayer (d. 2017). Although his time with us was short, Steve developed longstanding relationships and is survived by many myriad friends whom he cherished like family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope for Life Rescue, Inc. located at 610 Jack Rabbit Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 or by going to https://www.hopeforliferescue.com/.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020