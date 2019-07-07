Stephen Weeks Eubank, Sr., age 90, passed away on June 30th, 2019 after a fulfilling life. He was the son of the late William Amos Eubank and Mabel Weeks and the widower of Shirley Ann Wallace Eubank, to whom he was married for approximately 50 years. Steve used to say â€œMy biggest accomplishment in life was marring Shirleyâ€ with an authentic and prideful expression. Born in Roanoke, VA and raised in Norfolk, VA, Steve joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served for two years. He then decided to attend the University of Utah, and where he enjoyed skiing when he was not bar-tending or working as a helper to a trapeze artist in the seasonal circus for extra cash. Steve returned to Norfolk, VA to marry the love of his life, Shirley. He pursued an occupation in Life Insurance, and stepped up to Brokerage Management. The position was perfect for Steve as it required a charismatic candidate, flexible hours, and numerous rounds of golf-for business purposes of course! Steve was introduced to golf in his late teens and thoroughly enjoyed the gentlemanâ€™s game until his demise. In his 30â€™s he honorably marshaled for Jack Nicklaus at the Ocean View Golf Course. He also gained bragging rights by hitting not one, but two holes in one, nineteen days apart which placed him as a member of the card carrying Hole in One Club. Steve also had a passion for dancing, and listening to the Big Band, especially Swing. In his younger years he was popular for his jitterbugging, and through the years there were many a story about â€œthat Steve-he could cut a rugâ€.



Steve was very proud of his family, never failed in letting them know. Left to cherish his memory, his â€œfavoriteâ€ daughter, Stephanie Eubank, his â€œfavoriteâ€ son, Steven W. Eubank, Jr., his grandson Stephen Eubank, III, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Eubank Dementer (Rick), and his two great granddaughters of which he adored, Hayden and Mia Eubank. He also was very proud of his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence (warmly referred to as Duke).



A special thank you to Steveâ€™s neighbors who were so awesome in neighborly care and kindness.



One of Steveâ€™s nephews, Pastor Woody Wallace will officiate a private funeral followed by a celebration of life brunch for family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019