|
|
Sterling passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Nassawadox, VA on Aug. 15, 1955 to the late Norman & Mamie Lyons. He was a Army Veteran, and Mason. He leaves behind a wife Aretha, sister Mary Anna (James), two brothers Norman (Debra), Steve (Margaret), two sons, three daughters, and many other love ones. A memorial service will be held Sat., Sept. 7, 2019,2pm at Keith Matthews Funeral Home 5665 E. VA Beach, Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019