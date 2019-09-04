The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
Sterling Lyons


1955 - 2019
Sterling Lyons Obituary
Sterling passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Nassawadox, VA on Aug. 15, 1955 to the late Norman & Mamie Lyons. He was a Army Veteran, and Mason. He leaves behind a wife Aretha, sister Mary Anna (James), two brothers Norman (Debra), Steve (Margaret), two sons, three daughters, and many other love ones. A memorial service will be held Sat., Sept. 7, 2019,2pm at Keith Matthews Funeral Home 5665 E. VA Beach, Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019
