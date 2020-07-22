1/1
Sterlyn B. Chisholm
Sterlyn B. Chisholm, 96, passed away on July 18, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is predeceased by her parents, Adylett and Minnie Rae Cooper; her husband, Johnny Chisholm; and sons-in-law, Herman Flora Jr. and Jimmy Wood.

She is survived by her three daughters, Yvonne Wood, Cecile Saunders (Ron) and Terri Speach (Al); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Kempsville Chapter #173 OES, Ladies of the Oriental Shrine of North America, Zuleika Court #35, and Pageantry Unit.

A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sat. July 25, 2020 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home/ Kempsville, 4889 Princess Anne Rd.

A grateful thank you to the devoted staff at Randolph House for the many years of care and a special thank you to Laurie Harris Schmidtt, RN and the staff at Comfort Care Home Health Hospice for the loving and tender care given to her by them. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Shriners Children's Hospital, the Alzheimer's Association of a charity of your choice. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
2 entries
July 22, 2020
Sterlyn and I had so much fun together and I have really missed her.
Love and prayers to all of her family.
Ann Sutliff
Ann Sutliff
Friend
July 22, 2020
Yvonne, Cecile, & Terri,
So sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you and our younger days during this difficult time.
Buddy Marson
Buddy Marson
Friend
